Twitter blocks another Trump tweet - here is what he said

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Twitter has blocked a tweet from Trump, this is the tweet now:

The original text was:

'The Supreme Court decision on voting in Pennsylvania is a VERY dangerous one. It will allow rampant and unchecked cheating and will undermine our entire systems of laws. It will also induce violence in the streets' 

Twitter blocked it for disputed and misleading information. Not for the 'violence in the streets' at the end. The court ruling Trump refers to is (in a nutshell) is re allowing voters votes to be counted. 

