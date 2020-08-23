Two major storms US Gulf Coast this week - Louisiana, Mississippi, & Texas.
Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura
- Marco is currently in the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to make landfall Monday in Louisiana
- Tropical Storm Laura has hit Puerto Rico already, is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Tuesday, make landfall in Louisiana on Thursday
I posted a bit of a heads up on Friday to damaging weather activity to hit the Gulf:
- A heads up for a US hurricane forecast - Houston, Galveston - early next week
