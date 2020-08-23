Two major storms US Gulf Coast this week - Louisiana, Mississippi, & Texas.

Hurricane Marco and T ropical Storm Laura

Marco is currently in the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to make landfall Monday in Louisiana

Tropical Storm Laura has hit Puerto Rico already, is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Tuesday, make landfall in Louisiana on Thursday

I posted a bit of a heads up on Friday to damaging weather activity to hit the Gulf:

A heads up for a US hurricane forecast - Houston, Galveston - early next week

https://www.forexlive.com/news/!/a-heads-up-for-a-us-hurricane-forecast-houston-galveston-early-next-week-20200821







