Two major storms US Gulf Coast this week - Louisiana, Mississippi, & Texas.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura 

  • Marco is currently in the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to make landfall Monday in Louisiana
  • Tropical Storm Laura has hit Puerto Rico already, is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Tuesday, make landfall in Louisiana on Thursday 
I posted a bit of a heads up on Friday to damaging weather activity to hit the Gulf:
  • A heads up for a US hurricane forecast - Houston, Galveston - early next week
  • https://www.forexlive.com/news/!/a-heads-up-for-a-us-hurricane-forecast-houston-galveston-early-next-week-20200821


