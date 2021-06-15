UK agrees to trade deal with Australia

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A big step forward for both sides

  • British cars, whisky, confectionery will be cheaper to sell in tariff-free agreement
  • Deal also offers young people opportunity to live/work in Australia
  • British farmers will be protected by a cap on tariff-free imports for 15 years
  • Deal also to eliminate tariffs on Australian wine
Even if not majorly impactful, a deal is still better than no deal under any circumstances. And that will continue to keep a more positive economic outlook moving forward.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose