UK agrees to trade deal with Australia
A big step forward for both sides
- British cars, whisky, confectionery will be cheaper to sell in tariff-free agreement
- Deal also offers young people opportunity to live/work in Australia
- British farmers will be protected by a cap on tariff-free imports for 15 years
- Deal also to eliminate tariffs on Australian wine
Even if not majorly impactful, a deal is still better than no deal under any circumstances. And that will continue to keep a more positive economic outlook moving forward.