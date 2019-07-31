UK announces GBP2.1B funding to prepare for no-deal Brexit

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Total no-deal Brexit funding reaches GBP6.3B

The UK is announcing an additional GBP2.1B funding to prepare for no deal Brexit.  Of that, GBP1.1B wil be an immediate cash boost. This raises the total no deal Brexit funding to  GBP6.3B.  Previously Chancellor Hammond had budgeted GBP4.2B 
