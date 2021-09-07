UK August Halifax house prices +0.7% vs +0.4% m/m expected

Latest data released by Halifax - 7 September 2021





Prior +0.4%

House prices +7.1% y/y

Prior +7.6%





Halifax notes that:





"Given the rapid gains seen over the past 12 months, August's rise was relatively modest and the annual rate of house price inflation continued to slow, hitting a five-month low of 7.1% (versus 7.6% in July). However, compared to June 2020, when the housing market began to reopen from the first lockdown, prices remain more than £23,600 higher (or +9.9%).



"Much of the impact from the stamp duty holiday has now left the market, as highlighted by the drop in industry transaction numbers compared to a year ago. However, while such Government schemes have provided vital stimulus, there have also been other significant drivers of house price inflation.



"We believe structural factors have driven record levels of buyer activity - such as the demand for more space amid greater home working. These trends look set to persist and the price gains made since the start of the pandemic are unlikely to be reversed once the remaining tax break comes to an end later this month.



"Moreover, the macroeconomic environment is becoming increasingly positive, with job vacancies at a record high and consumer confidence returning to pre-pandemic levels. Coupled with a supply of properties for sale that looks increasingly tight, and barring any reimposition of lockdown measures or a significant increase in unemployment as job support schemes are unwound later this year, these factors should continue to support prices in the near-term."



Slight delay in the release by the source. Another rise in house prices sees the average price of dwellings climb to a record high of £262,954. Demand conditions continue to keep more robust, reaffirming the more upbeat housing market in the UK.