UK BRC Sales like-for-like for June +6.7% y/y (expected +24.0%, prior +18.5%)

The like-for-like sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size. Data comes via the Britsh Retail Consortium.

total sales were +13.1% y/y (prior +10%)

For Q2 as a whole (April, May, June) +28.4% y/y (biggest gain since 1995)

"The gradual unlocking of the UK economy encouraged a release of pent-up demand," BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said. Dickinson making reference to 'non-essential' retails reopening from 12 April after being closed for much of the earlier part of 2021.







---





British Retail Consortium members tend to be large high-street chains and supermarkets.







