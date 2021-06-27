UK Chancellor Sunak & new UK Health minister - hopes up for July 19 reopening

Sajid Javid has been appointed as the new Health minister in Boris Johnson's government.

Javid worked with UK Chancellor Sunak at Treasury thus leading to expectations that the two ministries will cooperate even more closely together to get the economy reopened fully on July 19. Cable has opened just a little higher in early Asia trade here this morning, circa 1.3385 as I post.





Javid resigned from BJ's government in February. He's back in a different role now.



