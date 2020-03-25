UK coronavirus confirmed cases rise to 9,529 from 8,077 the previous day

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Photos showing packed commuter trains raise doubts about how well the government measures announced yesterday are doing.

  • Death toll in the UK is 463, from 422 the previous day 


