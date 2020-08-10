UK data: BRC like-for-like sales in July +4.3% y/y (prior +10.9%)

A couple of UK retail surveys from Barclaycard and the British Retail Consortium

Barclaycard said consumer spending was 2.6% lower than in July 2019

"a sense of cautiousness still prevails"

British Retail Consortium

Total retail spending across the BRC's members +3.2% y/y (June +3.4%)

biggest increase since May 2018

"The strongest performance came from food, furniture and homeware, as consumers increasingly invest in their time at home. However many shops, particularly in fashion, jewellery and beauty, are still struggling to survive" BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson





GBP unmoved