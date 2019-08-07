UK data - RICS House Price Balance for July: -9% y/y (expected -1%)

Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) House Price Balance

-9 % y/y

expected -1%, prior -1% (prior was a 10 month high)



GBP not usually responsive to this data release.





"The latest RICS results will provide little comfort for the market with all the key indicators pretty much flatlining", RICS chief economist, Simon Rubinsohn, said. "The forward-looking metrics on prices and sales also seem to be losing momentum as concerns ... about Brexit and political uncertainty heighten"









