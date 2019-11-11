UK Election poll from ICM: Tories at 39% (+1%). Labour 31% (Unchanged)

The Tories continue to hold the lead over Labour.

The most recent UK election poll from ICM has the Tories at 39% (+1% from their last full), Labour at 31% (unchanged) and Liberal Democrats at 15%. The Brexit party fell 1% to 8%.





Today, the Brexit Party said they would stand down in elections where the Tories held the seat. They will continue to run in seats currently held by the Labour party. The move was thought to help the Tories keep seats against it's foes (include Lib. Dems and Labour).