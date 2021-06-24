UK Environment Sec. speaks on warship spat with Russia

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Russia

Russia
  • Russia gave notice they were running a gunnery exercise in the area (Uk obviously didn't get the memo ;-) ) 
  • no warning shots
  • should not get too carried away with the incident
Bit of flexing going on?
Nothing to see here for now - move along but keep it in mind. 

Royal Navy will probably step up their patrols in the Black Sea, but Russia will not want to escalate this any more - official lines - training incident. Well, the diplomats have to earn their bread i suppose...

Remember the one big weakness for Russia is that they don't have an easy access to a winter port. Getting an easy access winter port would be great news for Russian geo-politics. 


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose