UK February mortgage approvals 73.5k vs 68.5k expected

Latest data released by the BOE - 30 March 2020





Prior 70.9k

Net consumer credit £0.9 billion vs £1.1 billion expected

Prior £1.2 billion

Slight delay in the release by the source. Although mortgage approvals rose last month, it comes during pre-virus economic conditions. The bad side to the report here is that consumer credit growth slumped to +5.7% y/y from +6.0%* y/y in January.





That's the weakest reading since June 2014 and shows that the UK economy is already struggling for momentum even before the virus fallout started hitting.





*revised from +6.1% y/y



