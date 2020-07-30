UK health secretary says new countries could be added to quarantine list in the next few days

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

UK health secretary, Matt Hancock, says a second wave of coronavirus infections across Europe is brewing

  • There is a danger of an increase in virus cases in the UK
  • There is a second virus wave and we need to take action
On the debate of 7-day or 10-day quarantine, he says that they will look into that but it certainly looks like they are angling towards imposing more quarantine requirements for travelers within the European region - adding to Spain.

