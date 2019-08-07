UK July Halifax house prices -0.2% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Latest data released by Halifax - 7 August 2019





Prior -0.3%; revised to -0.4%

House prices +4.1% vs +4.4% 3m/y expected

Prior +5.7%

Slight delay in the release by the source. The softer reading here highlights the subdued conditions experienced by the UK housing market this year in light of Brexit uncertainty though the annual trend remains somewhat more steady.





Halifax notes that:





"The average UK house price fell slightly for a second month, as the market continues to tread water with marginal increases or decreases in each monthly period. That said, it's worth remembering that while economic uncertainty continues to weigh on the market, the overall trend actually remains one of comparative stability, with average prices down by less than £600 over the last three months."



