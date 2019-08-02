UK July construction PMI 45.3 vs 46.0 expected

Latest data released by Markit/CIPS - 2 August 2019





The print is weaker-than-expected but at least it shows a slight rebound from the ten-year low posted back in June. That said, business expectations/optimism has slipped further to its lowest level since November 2012 and that suggests further concern about possible spillovers to other sectors in the UK economy.





Cable is holding steady after the drop earlier in the day, near unchanged levels now at 1.2128. EUR/GBP sits higher at 0.9152 currently with the euro holding more firm on the session so far.



