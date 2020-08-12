UK June monthly GDP +8.7% vs +8.0% m/m expected





There's also factory activity data released at the same time are as per below:



Manufacturing production +11.0% vs +10.0% m/m expected

Prior +8.4%

Manufacturing production -14.6% vs -15.0% y/y expected

Prior -22.8% Industrial production +8.7% vs +9.0% m/m expected

Prior +6.0%

Industrial production -12.5% vs -13.1% y/y expected

Prior -20.0% Construction output +23.5% vs +15.0% m/m expected

Prior +8.2%

Construction output -24.8% vs -29.5% y/y expected

Prior -39.7%

There isn't much else to gather from the report here as it just reaffirms a modest rebound since bottoming out in April but the outlook still remains uncertain moving forward.