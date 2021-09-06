UK long-term inflation expectations inch up in Citi/YouGov poll

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

One-year inflation expectations unchanged

One-year inflation expectations unchanged
The Bank of England is likely watching the monthly surveys from Citi/YouGov on British inflation expectations. This month's reading will give them some reassurance that higher price expectations aren't creating a feedback loop.

The good news is that one-year inflation expectations were unchanged at 3.1% in August. The bad news is that long-term inflation expectations ticked up to 3.5% from 3.4%.

These numbers run higher than reality everywhere so policymakers pay attention to changes rather than the absolute numbers.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose