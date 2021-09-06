UK long-term inflation expectations inch up in Citi/YouGov poll

One-year inflation expectations unchanged





The Bank of England is likely watching the monthly surveys from Citi/YouGov on British inflation expectations. This month's reading will give them some reassurance that higher price expectations aren't creating a feedback loop.





The good news is that one-year inflation expectations were unchanged at 3.1% in August. The bad news is that long-term inflation expectations ticked up to 3.5% from 3.4%.





These numbers run higher than reality everywhere so policymakers pay attention to changes rather than the absolute numbers.

