UK manufacturers have accelerated their plans for hiring and investment

A survey of UK manufacturers by industry body Make UK and accountants BDO shows its quarterly gauge of manufacturing output increased at its fastest pace since the beginning 30 years ago. 

Bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic cited:
  • "Manufacturing growth is now firmly accelerating as restrictions have been eased and economies around the globe have started to open up" 
Make UK boosted its manufacturing growth forecast for 2021 to 7.8% from 3.9% previously.

Info comes via Reuters, link here for a little more.

  • Survey of 276 companies
  • conducted between May 5 and 26  
