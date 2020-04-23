UK March public sector net borrowing £2.3 billion vs £1.8 billion expected
Latest data released by ONS - 23 April 2020
- Prior -£0.4 billion; revised to £0.1 billion
- PSNB (ex banks) £3.1 billion vs £2.7 billion expected
- Prior £0.3 billion; revised to £0.8 billion
- PSNCR £7.2 billion
- Prior £1.4 billion
Slight delay in the release by the source. Central government net cash requirement jumped to £21.3 billion, with the report also showing that public sector net debt ex-banks and ex-BOE's temporary lending scheme standing at £1.6 trillion - equivalent to 71.9% of GDP.