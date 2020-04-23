UK March public sector net borrowing £2.3 billion vs £1.8 billion expected

Latest data released by ONS - 23 April 2020

  • Prior -£0.4 billion; revised to £0.1 billion
  • PSNB (ex banks) £3.1 billion vs £2.7 billion expected
  • Prior £0.3 billion; revised to £0.8 billion
  • PSNCR £7.2 billion
  • Prior £1.4 billion
Slight delay in the release by the source. Central government net cash requirement jumped to £21.3 billion, with the report also showing that public sector net debt ex-banks and ex-BOE's temporary lending scheme standing at £1.6 trillion - equivalent to 71.9% of GDP.

