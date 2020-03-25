UK parliament expected to be suspended after midnight today

The UK plans to close parliament amid the virus outbreak





An emergency motion is said to have been passed today, which will see parliament adjourn for about four weeks or perhaps longer - depending on the situation.





Don't be too alarmed though, because the Commons is already scheduled for a recess period from 31 March to 21 April for the Easter holidays so the emergency motion just brings forward the recess period by about a week.





There is talk though that when parliament does return, it will be a different system with lawmakers set to sit just two days a week and attendance will be strictly limited.



