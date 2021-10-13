UK pleads consumers not to panic buy for Christmas

This comes after shipping containers were diverted from the country's biggest port because it was full

The shipping/supply crisis is just continuing to reverberate further at this point, with the UK's biggest container port the latest to be affected. The Port of Felixstowe is said to see dwell times almost doubled in a fortnight amid a shortage of HGV drivers, forcing shipping containers carrying toys and electrical goods to be diverted away.





UK authorities are trying to calm the situation though, pleading to consumers to "buy as you do normally" ahead of Christmas and reaffirming that the situation at the port is improving. Well, those are comforting words but actions speak louder in this instance.



