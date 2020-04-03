UK PM Boris Johnson to continue self-isolation

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Johnson still has a fever but is recovering well from the coronavirus

An update by Boris Johnson himself:

He is to continue with self-isolation as he is still displaying a fever for now, but the good news is that his other symptoms appear to have gone away.

