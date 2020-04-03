UK PM Boris Johnson to continue self-isolation

Johnson still has a fever but is recovering well from the coronavirus

An update by Boris Johnson himself:





Another quick update from me on our campaign against #coronavirus.



You are saving lives by staying at home, so I urge you to stick with it this weekend, even if we do have some fine weather.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/4GHmJhxXQ0 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 3, 2020

He is to continue with self-isolation as he is still displaying a fever for now, but the good news is that his other symptoms appear to have gone away.



