UK PM Johnson: It is clear that there is a risk the virus will come back

Comments by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson





We have done very well, but the virus is still there

We should rely on the common sense of the British people (on the topic of masks)

Wants everybody to get a flu jab

Says that NHS needs to be protected during the winter months

Well, for starters relying on common sense and hope is not really a good game plan to try and prevent a secondary outbreak. As economic activity picks up further, the odds of the virus spreading will definitely increase.





Precautionary measures are there to try and limit such a spread and prevent a situation where contact tracing will be made more difficult. That will be the key challenge for the UK, as seen with what is happening in other countries now.





The part on wanting citizens to get a flu jab to help to limit the burden on medical capacity - even if it just means reducing extra testing - is an ideal move. Let's see if all of this will work out for Johnson and the government in the coming months.



