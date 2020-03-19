UK PM Johnson says UK "can turn the tide" against coronavirus in the next 12 weeks … but

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson press conference on Thursday

Report via Sky:

"I believe a combination of the measures that we're asking the public to take and better testing, scientific progress, will enable us to get on top of it within the next 12 weeks and turn the tide."

Johnson did hedge though:



"Now, I cannot stand here and tell you by the end of June we will be on the downward slope.

It's possible, but I simply can't say that's for certain. Of course not."

Fair enough.





The thing to watch for is a flattening in the rate of infections. there will be swings and roundabouts but trend improvement is what will be watched for.





The economic fallout will stretch on.