UK PM Johnson set to reshuffle cabinet after PMQs today

Another twist to the political merry-go-round in the UK





No10 source confirms reshuffle is on



'The PM will today conduct a reshuffle to put in place a strong and united team to Build Back Better from the pandemic'

There has been rumours floating about on this for a few days now and it will begin after PMQs have concluded for today. It will be interesting to see which frontbenchers alongside Johnson are at risk of being cast out.





As outlined by BBC political correspondent, Laura Kuenssberg, in a tweet: