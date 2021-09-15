UK PM Johnson set to reshuffle cabinet after PMQs today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Another twist to the political merry-go-round in the UK

As outlined by BBC political correspondent, Laura Kuenssberg, in a tweet:Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

No10 source confirms reshuffle is on

'The PM will today conduct a reshuffle to put in place a strong and united team to Build Back Better from the pandemic'
There has been rumours floating about on this for a few days now and it will begin after PMQs have concluded for today. It will be interesting to see which frontbenchers alongside Johnson are at risk of being cast out.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose