UK PM Johnson set to reshuffle cabinet after PMQs today

Another twist to the political merry-go-round in the UK





No10 source confirms reshuffle is on



'The PM will today conduct a reshuffle to put in place a strong and united team to Build Back Better from the pandemic'

There has been rumours floating about on this for a few days now and it will begin after PMQs have concluded for today. It will be interesting to see which frontbenchers alongside Johnson are at risk of being cast out.



