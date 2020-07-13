UK PM Johnson: We do think masks have a great deal of value in confined spaces

Comments by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson





We have got the virus under control across the country

It is very important to wear a face covering in shops

Will look at the guidance and say more in the next few days

Judging by recent remarks by the government, it is only a matter of time now before masks are surely going to be mandatory in shops across the UK.





In the US, Trump also wore a mask in public over the weekend but we'll see if he will start doing so outside of the hospital. If so, that could mark a change of a stance and may help to create more health awareness in mitigating the spread of the virus.



