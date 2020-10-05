UK PM Johnson: We shall see if additional measures will have driven down the virus
Comments by UK prime minister, Boris Johnson
- I have no doubt that we can get on top of this virus
- Outbreak seems more localised this time than it was in March, April
- Working hard to get a vaccine
- We feel they must be on the verge of getting one
Johnson trying to ease concerns and continuing to defend the strategies the government has employed in curbing the spread of the virus. The numbers pretty much speak for itself but stuff like this certainly doesn't lend much confidence to the public either.