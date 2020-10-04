UK PM Johnson (weekend remarks) - doesn't want a no-deal Brexit but can live with it

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke over the weekend, said he didn't the Brexit transition period to end without a new trade deal in place with the EU.

But if there is no deal, the UK would get on with it.

December 31is the expiry of the transition period. Boris says a deal ... "I think it's there to be done"

"Alas, there are some difficult issues that need to be fixed, and there's no question that the EU needs to understand that we're utterly serious about needing to control our own laws and our own regulations, and similarly they need to understand that the repatriation of the UK's fisheries ... is very important."

"I don't want the Australian WTO-type outcome, particularly, but we can more than live with it."





BJ was speaking in a BBC interview



