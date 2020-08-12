UK Q2 preliminary GDP -20.4% vs -20.7% q/q expected

Private consumption -23.1% vs -18.9% q/q expected

Prior -2.9%

Government spending -14.0% vs +0.7% q/q expected

Prior -4.1%

Exports % vs -21.5% q/q expected

Prior -13.5%

Imports -23.4% vs -23.9% q/q expected

Prior -9.4%

Total business investment -31.4% vs -30.0% q/q expected

Prior -0.3%

Slight delay in the release by the source. This just confirms the biggest quarterly fall in UK GDP on record as the economy gets hit on all fronts by the pandemic.





The collapse hit consumption, trade conditions, and investment - which we already know for the most part - hard and that led to the sharp drop in economic activity.