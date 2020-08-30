UK ready to walk away from Brexit trade talks

This time its UK Brexit negotiator David Frost making the threats, says the UK is not willing to compromise:

EU wants the UK to adopt EU rules that prevent the government from subsidising domestic companies at the detriment of Europe's private sector.

also that the UK aligns its regulations on other things like labour and environmental standards ("level playing field")

If so the EU will continue to trade with the UK on a no tariff basis.

The UK is going on to half a decade of 'preparation' to exit and still basic points have not been sorted.





The posturing will continue on both sides until some sort of compromise is reached. The clock is ticking to exit though.





More of this I guess:



