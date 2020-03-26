UK set to unveil new scheme to help over 2 million self-employed workers - report

The Times reports on the matter





It is said that the UK is to pay money directly into people's bank accounts to reimburse them for the losses sustained during this period. Some suggestions in the report say that the amount could be up to £1,700 a month. The full report can be found here





The report says that the UK will announce later today help for over 2 million out of the estimated 5 million self-employed workers as Boris Johnson pledges to give "parity of support" for all who are employed in the country.