UK social care minister expects to reach 25,000 virus tests per day in three weeks

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
Cable extends fall to 1% today as dollar keeps firmer
-
EUR/USD a little lower as dollar keeps firmer, but buyers defend key support levels
-
USD/JPY pares most of its earlier losses, but downside momentum still intact
-
Major indices close lower after late day rally fizzles out
-
CFTC commitments of traders: EUR longs at the highest level since June 2018
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
PBOC rate cut: 7 day reverse repo rate to 2.2% from 2.4%
-
RBNZ Governor Orr says NZ financial system is resilient
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0477 (vs. yesterday at 7.0427)
-
Singapore's central bank reduces slope of currency band to zero
-
RBNZ's Hawkesby says Bank continues to monitor market developments very closely, stands ready to act further