UK social care minister expects to reach 25,000 virus tests per day in three weeks

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by UK social care minister, Helen Whately

Health secretary Matt Hancock confirmed that the UK is running about 10,000 virus test per day currently and it looks like now we have more of a specific timeline on when to expect the tests to increase to the 25,000 that he mentioned.
Testing, testing, testing. It is important to know how countries are going about this as this is what feeds through to the number of cases reported each and every day.

