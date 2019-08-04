UK special advisor to PM Johnson says MPs cannot stop no-deal Brexit

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

As always, plenty of weekend toing and froing over Brexit out of the UK.

This one in particular though, via the UK Telegraph - Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide, Dominic Cummings, told ministers that Johnson could schedule a general election after the Brexit deadline (reminder, October 31) if he loses a vote of no confidence in parliament
With the background being the House of Commons is in recess until September, UK Mps are unable to table a motion of no confidence 
  • "(Lawmakers) don't realise that if there is a no-confidence vote in September or October, we'll call an election for after the 31st and leave anyway," Cummings quoted by the Sunday Telegraph unnamed Tele source) 
