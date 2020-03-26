Coming Up!
UK Sukak announces self-employed income support scheme
Help for the self employed
ForexLive
- UK will pay self-employed taxable grant of 80% of average monthly profits over the last 3 years
- UKs Sunak says it is 1 of the most generous in the world
- UK has taken steps to make the scheme deliverable and fair
- action will be open to those with trading profits of up to 50,000 pounds
- tax authorities will contact those eligible for grants
- anyone who missed January deadline has more time to submit tax returns
- July deadline for self-assessment has been deferred to January
- urges companies to check support before firing staff
- can't protect every job, save every business
- wants to get self-employed scheme up by middle of June
- the scheme will cover 95% of those who make their money by self-employment
