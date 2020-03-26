UK Sukak announces self-employed income support scheme

Help for the self employed

  • UK will pay self-employed taxable grant of 80% of average monthly profits over the last 3 years
  • UKs Sunak says it is 1 of the most generous in the world
  • UK has taken steps to make the scheme deliverable and fair
  • action will be open to those with trading profits of up to 50,000 pounds
  • tax authorities will contact those eligible for grants
  • anyone who missed January deadline has more time to submit tax returns
  • July deadline for self-assessment has been deferred to January
  • urges companies to check support before firing staff
  • can't protect every job, save every business
  • wants to get self-employed scheme up by middle of June
  • the scheme will cover 95% of those who make their money by self-employment

