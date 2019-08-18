UK Times reports government secret no‑deal Brexit preparations leaked

Via the Sunday Times (gated), the paper say they have the full copy of an unprecedented leak of government documents

"This is not Project Fear-this is the most realistic assessment of what the public face with no deal. These are likely, basic, reasonable scenarios-not the worst case," a senior government source told the Sunday Times.







Britain faces shortages of fuel, food and medicine,

a three-month meltdown at its ports,

a hard border with Ireland

rising costs in social care in the event of a no-deal Brexit





Says the Times:

The documents … have emerged as the UK looks increasingly likely to crash out of the EU without a deal.

Compiled this month by the Cabinet Office





Apart from that, how was the weekend?











