UK Times reports government secret no‑deal Brexit preparations leaked

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via the Sunday Times (gated), the paper say they have the full copy of an unprecedented leak of government documents 

"This is not Project Fear-this is the most realistic assessment of what the public face with no deal. These are likely, basic, reasonable scenarios-not the worst case," a senior government source told the Sunday Times.

Britain faces shortages of fuel, food and medicine,
  • a three-month meltdown at its ports, 
  • a hard border with Ireland
  • rising costs in social care in the event of a no-deal Brexit

Says the Times:
  • The documents … have emerged as the UK looks increasingly likely to crash out of the EU without a deal.
  • Compiled this month by the Cabinet Office

Apart from that, how was the weekend?
