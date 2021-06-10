UK Times says UK Prime Minister Johnson is considering a 4-week delay to re-opening

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The prospect of a longer wait for the end of coronavirus restrictions in the UK has been doing the rounds for weeks,

UK TImes latest piece on it:

Ministers are considering delaying the end of coronavirus restrictions for a month to give businesses “certainty” and allow more time for people to receive two vaccinations, The Times has been told.

Plans are being discussed for either a two-week or a four-week delay to the final easing of restrictions on June 21, if the Indian variant of the coronavirus continues to lead to a significant rise in infections and hospital admissions.

Link here for the article, Times (may be gated)  

Jill Joe Biden Boris Carrie Johnson

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose