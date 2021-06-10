UK Times says UK Prime Minister Johnson is considering a 4-week delay to re-opening
The prospect of a longer wait for the end of coronavirus restrictions in the UK has been doing the rounds for weeks,
UK TImes latest piece on it:
Ministers are considering delaying the end of coronavirus restrictions for a month to give businesses “certainty” and allow more time for people to receive two vaccinations, The Times has been told.
Plans are being discussed for either a two-week or a four-week delay to the final easing of restrictions on June 21, if the Indian variant of the coronavirus continues to lead to a significant rise in infections and hospital admissions.
Link here for the article, Times (may be gated)