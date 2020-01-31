Brexit - UK Times says UK PM Johnson wants a 'Canada style' trade deal with the EU

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Canada-Europe Trade Agreement) has eliminated 98% of the tariffs between Canada and the EU

The Times is gated, but ion brief:
  • The Prime Minister is allegedly prepared to accept an 'off-the-shelf' model 
  • It would mean the UK would enjoy almost tariff-free trade with EU countries 
  • However, such a deal would not include the services sector in the UK
  • This could shrink the UK's economy by almost five per cent over 15 years


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose