Brexit - UK Times says UK PM Johnson wants a 'Canada style' trade deal with the EU

The Canada-Europe Trade Agreement) has eliminated 98% of the tariffs between Canada and the EU

The Prime Minister is allegedly prepared to accept an 'off-the-shelf' model



It would mean the UK would enjoy almost tariff-free trade with EU countries



However, such a deal would not include the services sector in the UK



This could shrink the UK's economy by almost five per cent over 15 years









