Brexit - UK Times says UK PM Johnson wants a 'Canada style' trade deal with the EU
The Canada-Europe Trade Agreement) has eliminated 98% of the tariffs between Canada and the EU
The Times is gated, but ion brief:
- The Prime Minister is allegedly prepared to accept an 'off-the-shelf' model
- It would mean the UK would enjoy almost tariff-free trade with EU countries
- However, such a deal would not include the services sector in the UK
- This could shrink the UK's economy by almost five per cent over 15 years