UK vaccine panel recommends COVID-19 booster programme to be started
UK looks to kick start programme for booster shots ahead of winter
With the UK being among the frontrunners in the vaccine race earlier in the year, they will also be among the case example for the need/efficacy of booster shots. Just something to keep an eye on in the next episode in dealing with the pandemic.
- Those aged 50 and older should be given a booster shot
- Third dose should not be given until 6 months after second shot
- Preference is that Pfizer vaccine is used for booster shot
- Alternatively a half-dose of Moderna vaccine