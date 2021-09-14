UK vaccine panel recommends COVID-19 booster programme to be started

UK looks to kick start programme for booster shots ahead of winter

Those aged 50 and older should be given a booster shot

Third dose should not be given until 6 months after second shot

Preference is that Pfizer vaccine is used for booster shot

Alternatively a half-dose of Moderna vaccine





With the UK being among the frontrunners in the vaccine race earlier in the year, they will also be among the case example for the need/efficacy of booster shots. Just something to keep an eye on in the next episode in dealing with the pandemic.