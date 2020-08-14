UK virus cases rise 1441 -- highest since June 14

Rising daily tally in the UK





Cases up 570 compared to a week ago

Deaths 11 vs 18 a day ago



The UK is getting some attention today for requiring 14-day quarantines for visits to France. The takeaway is that people may spend more money at home.





However if cases continue to rise, they may be locked back down.







I believe there is a strong political risk in second waves. The public will forgive the first wave but will punish politicians if there is a second. Boris Johnson has a long lead time until the next election so it's less of a factor in the UK, but my baseline is that officials will be overly quick to lockdown in second waves, because of political risk.

