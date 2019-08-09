UK's Javid: Economic fundamentals are strong

Comments by UK finance minister, Sajid Javid

It is a challenging period across the global economy

Government is determined to provide certainty on Brexit

Says that wages are growing and employment is at a record high

"We're still expected to grow faster than Germany, Italy and Japan this year"

Uhm, when someone starts throwing other countries into the hat like that, you know how desperate they are getting in trying to send across a more positive message. That is quite the poor attempt to deflect the blame from Brexit uncertainty, if you ask me.







