UK's Javid: Trade deal with EU can absolutely be done before the year-end

UK finance minister, Sajid Javid, comments in Davos





Says that a deal can be done for both goods and services

Says that the timetable/deadline is doable

While the UK government continues to insist that is the case, EU officials have been less optimistic about chances of getting everything done before 31 December this year.





We will find out who will be right in due time and expect that to have some say in directing pound movement in the bigger picture during the course of the year.



