UK's rising debt problem

Rising debt









The UK has to decide how to handle its rising debt level which has now increased to more than £2 trillion. UK borrowing is now above 100% of its GDP for the first time since 1963. See FT piece here.

There are recent reports that tax increases are required to address the deficit with the Treasury concerned about rising debt levels. However, PM's Johnson's chief adviser Dominic Cummings, favours a spending reduction.





This is likely to be a big story for the UK in the coming weeks and months alongside many countries as the debt incurred for the COVID-19 support needs to be paid. Until debt do we part...