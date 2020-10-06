UK's Sunak: I cannot comment on future tax policy
Some remarks by UK finance minister, Rishi Sunak
- The focus of all my attention is to support jobs
- If consumers lack confidence, that will have an impact on jobs
- But we need sustainable public finances
The handling of the virus crisis is all a political ruse and as much as the UK government does not want to incur more debt, they aren't going to be raising taxes either at this time or risk a major fallout with the public and put their reputation at risk.
The next few months is going to be a crucial test for the UK economy, amid the ongoing Brexit drama and also as the government furlough program expires.