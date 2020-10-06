UK's Sunak: I cannot comment on future tax policy

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Some remarks by UK finance minister, Rishi Sunak

Sunak
  • The focus of all my attention is to support jobs
  • If consumers lack confidence, that will have an impact on jobs
  • But we need sustainable public finances
The handling of the virus crisis is all a political ruse and as much as the UK government does not want to incur more debt, they aren't going to be raising taxes either at this time or risk a major fallout with the public and put their reputation at risk.

The next few months is going to be a crucial test for the UK economy, amid the ongoing Brexit drama and also as the government furlough program expires.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose