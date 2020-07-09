UK's Sunak: It is too early to know what the UK economic outlook is

Comments by UK finance minister, Rishi Sunak





Says he is "absolutely anxious" about the state of the economy

The exact shape of the economic recovery won't be known for a while

A month ago, the talk of the town was about Vs, Ws, Us, and even Nike swooshes.





Now, everyone is pretty much settled on the "let's see how things go" narrative but as long as there are no major setbacks - at least from what the data is showing - then policymakers and markets can continue to breathe a sigh of relief - for now at least.





In any case, for those who missed out, Sunak did announce a host of new measures taken up by the government to ease the economic burden yesterday:







