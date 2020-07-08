UK's Sunak: To temporarily cut stamp duty tax on home purchases up to £500,000
UK to increase the stamp duty threshold to 31 March 2021
- VAT on hospitality and tourism to be cut from 20% to 5% for the next 6 months
- In August, we will give everyone an eating out discount
- Meals will be cheaper from Monday to Wednesdays
- Confirms £2 billion green homes grant
- To invest £1 billion in work and pensions department to support the unemployed
This adds to the other job retention measures announced here, and was already rumoured earlier in the day as well. But the confirmation will be a welcome boost for the housing market and the services sector in general. Sunak says that the whole plan above, inclusive of the job retention measures, are worth up to £30 billion in total.