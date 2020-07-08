United Airlines warns that 36,000 workers could be laid off in fall (from October 1)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The US federal CARES ACT is supporting industry and stopping firms that accepted the money from cutting jobs, pay rates or involuntarily furloughing workings.

That job and pay protection expires on October 1. United Airlines is warning that 36,000 workers could lose their jobs then. 

United is increasing its flight schedule in August, but the rampant pandemic in some areas of the United States has seen bookings fall, which could prompt the layoffs if bookingsdo not rise. 


united airlines
