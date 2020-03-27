Upcoming rounds of UK-EU talks on post-Brexit relations have been abandoned

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Surprising no-one given the COVID-19 outbreak both sides of the channel

Reports the UK press:
  • During a European commission briefing on Thursday, envoys for the EU capitals were told that holding negotiations via video-conferencing had so far proved impossible.
  • previous schedule for negotiating rounds, with weeks set aside for consultation and preparation, has been ditched
  • The UK government is yet to table a comprehensive legal text for both sides to work on

