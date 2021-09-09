Update on Australia's largest population state vaccination progress
New South Wales has reported 1405 new COVID-19 cases today.
- currently 1,175 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital
- 202 in intensive care
- 80 require ventilation
NSW is on track to hit 80% of those eligible for vaccination having received two doses in another 35 days, which is the middle of October.
There is a race to get vaccinations done so as to reduce the pressure on the health system. By far the bulk of those admitted to hospital, then perhaps ICU, and then perhaps requiring ventilation and then, perhaps, to die, are unvaccinated. Hence the race.
Earlier from Australia's second-most populous state Victoria, where the same race is running:
NSW and Victoria are seeing by far the worst of the outbreak in Australia currently.