Updating the toll from coronavirus 3 February 2020

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Updating the dreadful toll coronavirus is taking on China - for February 1 and 2.

  • Jan 17: 41
  • Jan 19: 62
  • Jan 20: 201
  • Jan 21: 291
  • Jan 22: 440
  • Jan 24: 830
  • Jan 25: 1,287
  • Jan 26: 1,975
  • Jan 27: 2,744
  • Jan 28: 5,974
  • Jan 29: 7,711
  • Jan 30: 9,692
  • Jan 31: 11,791
  • Feb 1: 14,380 (number of dead across the country 304)
  • Feb 2: 17,205 (number of deaths 361)
These are the China-wide numbers, reported via Xinhua citing the National Health Commission. 

Earlier from Hubei (the centre of the outbreak) are here:


